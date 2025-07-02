Celebrate Independence Day along the Front Range with a fireworks show

Independence Day is the peak of summertime, and besides hot dogs and swimming, for some people, fireworks are an essential part of the holiday.

However, in Colorado, fireworks are largely illegal in most instances. Combine that with fire risks, and you have plenty of people and even cities opting out of lighting fireworks.

Fortunately, a few cities and towns are taking the necessary steps to create a safe and fun fireworks display for the 4th of July. Some are even using drone shows as an alternative. Combine that with parades, good food and live music, and you’ll find plenty of festivities along Colorado’s Front Range. Here’s a look at those events.

Berthoud

Berthoud is the place to go to kick off the long weekend early. The town will host its fireworks celebration a night early on July 3. The fun starts at 5:00 p.m. at Waggener Farm Park with a live DJ. That’s followed by live music from 7 to 9 p.m. and then the fireworks will be set to go off. The event includes food trucks, a beer garden and yard games.

Commerce City

Commerce City and the Colorado Rapids are teaming up for an event outside of DICK’s Sporting Goods Park. The free event includes bounce houses, rock walls, a mechanical bull and food trucks. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. and continues during a scheduled Rapids game, which will be on display outside of the park. Fireworks are scheduled for after the game at 10:00 p.m. and are said to be the largest fireworks show in the state.

Denver

If you want to enjoy America’s Pastime before the fireworks, the Colorado Rockies are the way to go. Despite a rough season, the team will be celebrating on Friday and Saturday with fireworks after the game. As of Tuesday, tickets are still available for both games. The team plays the second-worst team in the MLB, the Chicago White Sox.

Estes Park

If getting outside for Independence Day is more your speed, you can spend the day in Rocky Mountain National Park and end it with a fireworks show in Estes Park . The city says its annual show over Lake Estes is scheduled to go on as usual on Friday at 9:30 p.m. Guests should bring a lawn chair or blanket to find a spot to sit around the lake. Estes Park’s website says they are planning a 25 minute long show with 1,800 choreographed shots.

Fort Collins

This year’s Fireworks Celebration in Fort Collins will be held around Sheldon Lake at City Park. The show is scheduled for 9:35 p.m. To help cut down on traffic and parking headaches, the city is offering free MAX bus service for visitors. The bus will run late to accommodate guests. Learn more here .

While the fireworks don’t start until after 9:00 p.m., there is plenty of fun to be had earlier in the day. This includes the FireCracker 5K at City Park at 7:30 in the morning. There’s also the Independence Day Parade at 10:00 a.m. down Mountain Ave., free trolley rides and a family fun zone during the day at City Park. Prior to the fireworks, there will also be live music at City Park, which kicks off at 4:00 p.m.

Greeley

The Greeley Stampede is underway in Greeley. The 12-day long event includes a rodeo, live music and other fun that captures the traditions of the West. The Stampede has a fireworks show planned for the 4th at 9:30 p.m. While you may be able to see the show from other parts of town, the ticketed event is probably the best bet with a day full of other events to enjoy. The day starts with a parade at 9:00 a.m. and wraps up after the fireworks with a performance from Rodney Atkins.

Longmont

Longmont is once again hosting a drone show as part of its “fireworks” celebration. According to their website, 300 drones piloted by the St. Vrain Valley School District’s Aero Team will create a display in the sky. The best place to view the event will be downtown on Emery Street between 1st and 3rd. That’s the same location where the city will be hosting an all-day celebration. The event runs from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m. and features food trucks, drinks, family fun and music.

If you can’t make it out, the city will live stream the drone show online:

Louisville

Louisville will host their show at the Coal Creek Golf Course on Friday from 6:00 to 10 p.m. The event features music, food and bounce houses. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Getting to the event may be a little tricky as there is no on-site parking, but several shuttles and other options are running. The City of Louisville has it all mapped out on its website .

Timnath

Family fun is the focus of Timnath’s 4th of July Celebration. Festivities start at 6:00 p.m. with live music and food trucks. Plus, there’s a long list of fun games like hamster balls, bounce houses and a coconut tree climb. The event at the Timnath Reservoir concludes with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Windsor