Drone shows light up Independence Day skies in Northern Colorado

Some Colorado communities are opting for drone shows over traditional July Fourth fireworks this year. A fleet of illuminated drones can create a variety of images through flying formations.

Colorado-based Brightflight Drone Shows put on a patriotic display at Denver’s Indy Eve event Thursday night. Brightflight founder Tom Dolan told KUNC drone shows are safer and more affordable than launching fireworks. He also explained they’re more sustainable because they’re not a “one and done” type of entertainment.

“We fly these drones thousands of times," he said. "We give them their individual paths for the show. They execute the show. They come back. We pack them up. We charge the batteries, we take them on to the next show.”

Dolan said fireworks traditionalists should give a local drone show a chance.

“See them in person. Seeing them on Instagram or Tiktok or YouTube - it just doesn't do it justice. You really need to get out there and see these shows in action.”

Lakewood and Steamboat Springs are going drone. Longmont is trying them out in tandem with a fireworks display.

You can find a list of Fourth of July events across northern Colorado here.

