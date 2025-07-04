© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Drone shows light up Independence Day skies in Northern Colorado

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published July 4, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
A crowd looks on as a fleet of illuminated, colorful drones lights up the night sky. A red-white and blue bald eagle appears in the drones' formation.
Courtesy Brightflight Drone Shows
A scene from a drone show presented by Colorado-based Brightflight. The City of Denver is putting on a USA-themed flying light display in lieu of fireworks.

Some Colorado communities are opting for drone shows over traditional July Fourth fireworks this year. A fleet of illuminated drones can create a variety of images through flying formations.

Colorado-based Brightflight Drone Shows put on a patriotic display at Denver’s Indy Eve event Thursday night. Brightflight founder Tom Dolan told KUNC drone shows are safer and more affordable than launching fireworks. He also explained they’re more sustainable because they’re not a “one and done” type of entertainment.

“We fly these drones thousands of times," he said. "We give them their individual paths for the show. They execute the show. They come back. We pack them up. We charge the batteries, we take them on to the next show.”

Dolan said fireworks traditionalists should give a local drone show a chance.

“See them in person. Seeing them on Instagram or Tiktok or YouTube - it just doesn't do it justice. You really need to get out there and see these shows in action.”

Lakewood and Steamboat Springs are going drone. Longmont is trying them out in tandem with a fireworks display.

You can find a list of Fourth of July events across northern Colorado here.
Tags
News Independence Day (4th of July)Drones
Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
See stories by Nikole Robinson Carroll
Related Content