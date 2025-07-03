Travel in Colorado and around the U.S. returns to pre-pandemic levels despite economic and political uncertainty

The latest numbers from AAA Colorado show drivers should expect traffic if they’re heading out for the long holiday weekend.

AAA, the agency known for roadside assistance, also keeps its finger on the pulse of travel, both on the ground and by air. The non-profit organization’s latest numbers show a record 61.6 million Americans are expected to travel by car for Independence Day, with an additional 6 million people opting to fly.

The numbers are an increase of 1.7 million from last year and over 7 million more people compared to 2019.

“We have well and fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on travel,” said Skyler McKinley, the Colorado-based regional director of public affairs for AAA.

This comes as economic uncertainty continues to be at the top of people’s minds across the country. A recent Gallup Poll shows the majority of Americans still feel negative about the direction of the economy.

“There are so many reasons you might give to not travel. Inflation, uncertainty globally, the high cost of consumer goods, the relatively stagnant wages, a lot of political debate, and yet, Americans are traveling for the Fourth in record numbers,” said McKinley. “They're traveling for longer periods. They're traveling farther distances. So, I think something fundamentally has changed in the American psyche when it comes to these let's all get together and travel holidays.”

McKinley says AAA’s research shows that many people may have already headed out for the holiday. Some may have left as early as the Saturday before Independence Day, and many will stay until the Sunday after the holiday. Peak travel is expected on Wednesday and Thursday before the Fourth.

McKinley also notes that traditionally, many people in Colorado head to the mountains and stay within 50 miles of their home. But he says this year some are driving further, while many are choosing to fly to international destinations like Portugal, Greece and the U.K. However, road trips are still king for Independence Day, with the vast majority opting to drive.

This is partially being fueled by lower gas prices. According to AAA, gas prices in the state are averaging the lowest prices Coloradans have seen since July 2021. The average gas price is $3.06 across the state. Prices are averaging four cents cheaper around Fort Collins. The highest prices are in the higher elevation area, with Eagle and Pitkin counties seeing prices between $3.40 and $3.50.

“The best advice is to fill up outside of major metros and to fill up strategically, don't drive around looking for the cheapest gas. But also know the service station in your neighborhood where you might fill up your car regularly is always going to be cheaper than those adjacent to the highway,” said McKinley.

So, while the roadways are expected to be busy and destinations may have crowds and wait times, McKinley says AAA sees it as positive news.

“There's all this uncertainty, there's political turmoil, there's high high prices, there was wavering crude oil prices. And yet, Americans are traveling,” said McKinley. “I think that to the extent people want to say we have a divided culture, maybe that's true, but we are unified in one thing, and it's traveling for the holiday.”

