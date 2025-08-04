Survey: CU becomes most expensive NCAA football gameday

The Prime Effect has come at a cost to University of Colorado football fans, according to a survey of gameday costs announced Wednesday by an oddsmaker.

It now costs more than $300 for two people to attend a game — the most expensive of 100 NCAA gamedays, including tickets, beers, sodas, hot dogs and parking for two fans heading to Folsom Field to cheer on the Buffs.

According to the Oddspedia 2025 College Football Gameday Index, Colorado jumped from fourth to first in the national rankings, despite missing the 12-team college football playoff and losing the Alamo Bowl last season.

The biggest contributor was $228 for two tickets, the highest in college football and more than double the national average ticket cost across the 100 schools analyzed, according to Oddspedia.

Colorado was the only school to eclipse the $300 mark this season.

The team led by Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders improved dramatically last fall in terms of fan experience, outscoring opponents by 75 points and by almost 11 points per game on average. Under Sanders, the Buffs’ total gameday cost rose 13.6% year over year and now sits 63.5% above the national average.

According to the survey, the average gameday cost across the country for two people is $184.67, an increase of 2.7% year over year.

Second and third most expensive gamedays were at Alabama ($295) and Texas ($292). The cheapest were at Western Kentucky ($84), Arkansas State ($86) and Ohio ($100).

Beer prices for two ranged from $6 at Tulane to $20 at Stanford.

A full breakdown plus sortable rankings and the beer index are online here.

The 100 schools surveyed by Oddspedia did not include Colorado State University’s Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.