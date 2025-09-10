Shooting at Evergreen High School leaves multiple students injured

At least three students were injured after an “active shooter” incident at Evergreen High School on Wednesday.

The condition of the students is not known. They are being treated at CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, where doctors confirmed all three are in critical condition. They could not say if one of them was the shooter.

According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement received a call of a shooter at 12:24 p.m. at the school on Buffalo Park Rd. That’s just southwest of downtown Evergreen.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the school is still an active police area, and parents should not go there. Families are asked to go to Bergen Meadow Elementary School to meet with students.

Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement, saying, “Students should be able to attend school safely and without fear across our state and nation. We are all praying for the victims and the entire community.”

This is an ongoing breaking news story, and we will post updates as they become available.