Purplish: Colorado’s homeowner’s insurance on shaky ground

Colorado, like the rest of the country, is experiencing more, and worse, climate disasters, wrecking havoc on people’s homes — and their homeowner’s insurance rates.

In the wake of devastating hail storms and massive wildfires, Coloradans face rising premiums, less choice and availability, and in some cases, getting dropped by insurers altogether. The state is now one of the top ten most expensive in the country for homeowners insurance. And escalating the issue is climate change.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Rocky Mountain PBS’ Andrea Kramar look at what’s happening with the home insurance market in Colorado, and what state lawmakers are trying to do to make sure that, when the flames approach or the hail falls, Coloradans don’t lose everything.

Plus stay tuned for a full-length documentary on this reporting.

