Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Purplish: Colorado’s homeowner’s insurance on shaky ground

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Bente Birkeland,
Andrea Kramar
Published December 12, 2025 at 12:12 PM MST
In this file photo, Marshall Fire flames and smoke rise in Superior, Colorado, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
Hart Van Denburg
/
CPR News
In this file photo, Marshall Fire flames and smoke rise in Superior, Colorado, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Colorado, like the rest of the country, is experiencing more, and worse, climate disasters, wrecking havoc on people’s homes — and their homeowner’s insurance rates.

In the wake of devastating hail storms and massive wildfires, Coloradans face rising premiums, less choice and availability, and in some cases, getting dropped by insurers altogether. The state is now one of the top ten most expensive in the country for homeowners insurance. And escalating the issue is climate change.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Rocky Mountain PBS’ Andrea Kramar look at what’s happening with the home insurance market in Colorado, and what state lawmakers are trying to do to make sure that, when the flames approach or the hail falls, Coloradans don’t lose everything.

Plus stay tuned for a full-length documentary on this reporting. “Undercovered” airs on Rocky Mountain PBS Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. MST, and will be available to stream on the free RMPBS+ app and Youtube.

Purplish is produced by listener-supported CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound designed and engineered by Shane Rumsey. Theme music is by Brad Turner. CPR’s executive producer of podcasts is Megan Verlee.
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
Andrea Kramar
Andrea Kramar is a senior producer at Rocky Mountain PBS with 10 years of experience producing short and long form documentaries and writing features. Her work has appeared on USA TODAY, CNBC, ABC News, The Tennessean, Austin American-Statesman, The Indianapolis Star, El Paso Times, Asbury Park Press, and in various film festivals. She recently received a Peabody award for her work on the USA TODAY documentary: “The Post Roe Baby Boom: Inside Mississippi’s Maternal Health Crisis.”
