The Catch Up: speeding ticket refunds in FoCo, Hunter S. Thompson's death revisited and the ongoing Cascadia saga

Fort Collins refunding fees for automated speeding tickets

Almost 500 automated traffic citations were sent out to Fort Collins drivers without any violation or vehicle details. They were issued between September 4 and 17 for speeding on West Prospect Road.

Police say they contacted the vendor that operates the radar cameras and mails the citations. The vendor sent completed copies after they realized their mistake.

The city has dismissed the citations. Anyone who received a blank version or duplicates in the timeframe does not have to pay. If you've paid one of these tickets, you can contact the city for a refund.

Agency finds over 1,000 violations of state policy at youth detention centers

A watchdog agency says the state’s juvenile detention centers violated strip search protections for youth more than 1,000 times over a two-year period.

The Colorado Child Protection Ombudsman’s office says violations include staff members conducting searches solo instead of having a second employee present as required. There were many instances of incomplete or missing documents related to search approvals.

The ombudsman’s office is asking the state’s Division of Youth Services to release a public report on the issue and address what steps are being taken to improve recordkeeping.

U.S. Government Publishing Office honors Arthur Lakes Library at School Of Mines

The Colorado School of Mines is home to the 2025 Federal Depository Library Of The Year.

The U.S. Government Publishing Office chose Arthur Lakes Library for its role in digitizing government information to make it more accessible to the public.

The library’s work preserves documents from the U.S. Geological Survey, the Defense Department, NASA, the Bureau of Mines, and more. You can find those contributions here .

Cascadia infrastructure breaks ground as new petition looms

Courtesy - Water Valley Co. A rendering of the proposed $1.1 billion hotel-hockey arena- water park development in west Greeley that is part of the Cascadia project.

Greeley broke ground on the Cascadia and Catalyst projects last week . But the embattled West Greeley development is facing a new challenge from a familiar foe. The group Greeley Deserves Better is launching another petition to stop it.

Chris Wood with BizWest told KUNC the group filed notice of their efforts just hours after the groundbreaking ceremony. Greeley Deserves Better’s previous petition and lawsuit over the development were dismissed.

Plans for the Catalyst project include a new arena for the Colorado Eagles, a hotel, and a water park, surrounded by the mixed-use Cascadia development.

Lory State Park celebrates 50th anniversary with a new accessible trail

Friends of Lory State Park A crew from the Larimer County Conservation Corps working on the Homestead Accessible Trail earlier this year. The trail is now open to the public.

Lory State Park is a popular destination for Front Range hikers and mountain bikers, especially for those who live just east of the park in the Fort Collins area.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is celebrating the park’s 50th anniversary and has introduced a brand new trail as part of the festivities.

The new Homestead Accessible Trail adds a quarter-mile route designed for all visitors to enjoy.

The path is unique compared to the rest of Lory State Park. At 32 inches wide, double the width of most existing trails, it allows access for walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility devices. Instead of a mix of packed dirt and large rocks, it’s lined with crusher fines, a rock-based material that hardens the terrain for better traction.

The Homestead Accessible Trail also has signs and other features, allowing people to take in the views while learning about the outdoor space.

New report calls for policy changes with Colorado River 'on the cusp of failure'

A new report from a coalition of environmental nonprofits is calling for changes to Colorado River management and urging policymakers to act more quickly in their response to shrinking water supplies.

The report’s authors stress a need for urgent action to manage a river system that they say is “on the cusp of failure.”

A crash, they said, could mean water levels so low in the nation’s largest reservoirs that major dams are rendered inoperable, leaving some cities and farms with less water than they are legally owed. To stave off that crash, the report includes nine recommendations, including calls for major cutbacks to water demand.

Its authors focused largely on three things: reducing water use, modifying the plumbing inside Glen Canyon Dam, and changing the process by which new rules for sharing water are decided.

Investigators to review the 2005 shooting death of Hunter S. Thompson, which was ruled a suicide

LOUISA DAVIDSON / AP FILE - Journalist Hunter S. Thompson, left, and his wife, Anita Thompson, right, are shown at the Pitkin County Court House during their civil wedding ceremony April 23, 2003, in Aspen, Colo.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is reexamining the death of Hunter S. Thompson .

The father of gonzo journalism died near Aspen in 2005. His death was ruled a suicide by investigators.

Thompson’s widow has asked the Pitkin County Sheriff’s office for another look at the case.

The sheriff’s office says there is no new evidence of foul play. But they hope to provide a definitive and transparent review.

A Boulder language exchange night combines learning with community

Kortney Russell / CU Boulder Journalism Taylor Fahey practices American Sign Language with friends.

Every week, community members gather at Trident Cafe in Boulder to practice their language skills .

Dozens of people talk together in multiple languages around tables. English weaves in and out of conversation.

Research has shown that having a safe space to make mistakes is imperative to learning. The six people facilitating these gatherings want to give people a place to connect and form social bonds as well as learning a language.

SSPD K9 given armored vest by nonprofit

City of Steamboat Springs K9 Amon models his new armored vest. He is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois who serves on the Steamboat Springs Police Department's first K9 unit.

The furriest officer of Steamboat Springs’ police force has new gear to protect him in the line of duty.

K-9 Amon is now sporting a bullet- and stab-resistant vest. Amon is part of Steamboat’s first K9 unit . The dog joined the force earlier this year and specializes in drug sniffing.