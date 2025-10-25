© 2025
Castle Rock woman convicted of voter fraud for trying to vote her late ex-husband’s ballot

Published October 25, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

A jury in Douglas County has found a woman guilty of voter fraud for submitting ballots under the names of her deceased ex-husband and her son during the 2022 general election.

Elizabeth Davis of Castle Rock was convicted on two counts of forgery and one count of “personating an elector,” according to the District Attorney’s office. She could face up to three years incarceration, or get probation.

Cases of voter fraud in Colorado are rare, and the Douglas County Clerk praised the verdict.

“There are layers of security built into the election process here in Colorado, and this case shows they are working,” clerk Sheri Davis said in a written statement.

A prosecutor in the District Attorney’s office for Douglas County said safeguarding elections is an essential duty of the judicial system.

“The verdict shows that the community will hold someone accountable if he or she compromises the integrity of that process,” said assistant district attorney David Bosner.

Davis had prior convictions for forgery, theft, drug offenses and prostitution in Colorado and Florida. She will be sentenced January 9th.
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
