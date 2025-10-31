© 2025
Front Range coffee shops say they're feeling the pinch of Trump Tariffs

KUNC | By Isabella Escobedo,
Emma VandenEinde
Published October 31, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Trident Cafe barista pours a hot beverage for a customer
Isabella Escobedo
/
KUNC
Mike Pallozzi, a barista and shift supervisor at Trident Cafe, prepares a drink for a customer. Trident Cafe is one of many local coffee shops impacted by recent tariffs.

A morning cup of coffee is essential for many people before they take on the day. Whether you order a traditional drip coffee, a latte, a cappuccino, a macchiato or an americano, your daily beverage may soon be impacted by tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration.

Good coffee beans often come from tropical equatorial regions, like Ethiopia, Indonesia, Colombia, Honduras and Brazil. These countries are seeing tariffs ranging from 10% to Brazil seeing one of the highest rates of 50%. Brazil also provides more than a third of the coffee consumed around the world.

“We pay the import fees of the tariffs. Businesses are the ones paying tariffs,” Jake Dirnberger, the General Manager at Trident Booksellers and Cafe said. “We're trying to absorb as much of the shock as possible, but we're a small business with high overhead, and some of it does have to be passed along to the customer.

A cappuccino, for instance, can range anywhere from $4.25 in Boulder to $4.75 in Denver. This does not include added tax, expected tip, and now tariffs. Cafes like Trident are expecting anywhere from a 25 to 50 cent increase in prices for espresso-based drinks, batch brew, chai, and matcha. This follows an increase that happened earlier this year.

They are not alone. Kaladi Coffee Roasters in Denver is also struggling with changing profit margins.

The counter at Kaladi Coffee Roasters
1 of 2  — IMG_6929.JPG
Kaladi Coffee Roasters has had to raise prices by 20% since coffee tariffs were imposed and their expenses went up by 40%. President Mark Overly predicts that the company may get back to profitability by first quarter next year.
Emma VandenEinde / KUNC
Latte with foam art
2 of 2  — Latte.JPG
Barista Kyle Sharry made a classic latte at the bar. Kaladi has seen a slight increase in sales despite raised prices.
Emma VandenEinde / KUNC

“The importers don't operate on margins that can absorb a 20%, 30% tariff tax,” Mark Overly, President and Coffee Buyer at Kaladi Coffee Roasters said. “We've seen an increase in expenses of 40% this year, which is very challenging to pass that on to customers.”

Coffee beans are added to a roasting chamber in Englewood, Colo.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Mark Overly pours Mexican coffee beans into the roasting chamber at Kaladi Coffee Roasters in Englewood, Colo. on Oct. 3, 2025. He said they bring in coffee from over a dozen different countries around the world, but 60% of their volume is their espresso blend.

Despite the rising prices, many customers understand the situation and will not change their order or cafe. Camron Gall, a regular at Trident Cafe, says he has heard the owners talk about a price change but is not too concerned yet.

“People don't really notice like, quarter cent changes and things unless it goes over the $1 mark," Gall said. "That's when people start noticing things.”

Even so, Gall says he enjoys coming to the cafe and placing his order to support the local business. Other customers like Duke Mattie shares that perspective, saying he would "pay a little bit extra" to support a local shop over a chain.
Isabella Escobedo
Isabella Escobedo is KUNC’s 2025 Neil Best Reporting Fellow. She is joining reporters in the field to gather photos and videos, report daily news, and write local stories.
Emma VandenEinde
I'm the General Assignment Reporter for KUNC, here to keep you up-to-date on news in your backyard. Each town throughout Northern Colorado contains detailed stories about its citizens and their challenges, and I love sitting with members of the community and hearing what they have to say.
