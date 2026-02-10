© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

“My child’s life is expendable”: Fight for gender-affirming care and risk of federal defunding plays out in a Denver courtroom

KUNC | By John Ingold
Published February 10, 2026 at 3:22 PM MST
A red brick hospital building. Over a bank of several windows, a logo is superimposed. The logo represents a blue human figure holding red, orange and yellow balloons.
John Ingold
/
The Colorado Sun
The exterior of Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, photographed on Oct. 18, 2019.

Inside the stilled courtroom, an attorney asked a simple question and the mother on the witness stand began to cry.

"Where is your daughter right now?"

The question came during a hearing this week in Denver District Court in a lawsuit over Children’s Hospital Colorado’s suspension of gender-affirming care for transgender youth, a decision Children’s made in the face of escalating threats from the federal government.

The plaintiffs, including the mother who was testifying, argue that the suspension is a profound betrayal of vulnerable young patients that violates state antidiscrimination law.

“In this case,” attorney Paula Greisen, who represents the plaintiffs, said Thursday, “the victims are coming to the court saying, ‘Please enforce the rule of law and stop the attack on the transgender community.’”

To read the full story, visit The Colorado Sun.
Tags
News The Colorado SunHealth CareGender Care
John Ingold
John Ingold is a co-founder of The Colorado Sun and a reporter currently specializing in health care coverage.
See stories by John Ingold
Related Content