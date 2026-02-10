“My child’s life is expendable”: Fight for gender-affirming care and risk of federal defunding plays out in a Denver courtroom

Inside the stilled courtroom, an attorney asked a simple question and the mother on the witness stand began to cry.

"Where is your daughter right now?"

The question came during a hearing this week in Denver District Court in a lawsuit over Children’s Hospital Colorado’s suspension of gender-affirming care for transgender youth, a decision Children’s made in the face of escalating threats from the federal government.

The plaintiffs, including the mother who was testifying, argue that the suspension is a profound betrayal of vulnerable young patients that violates state antidiscrimination law.

“In this case,” attorney Paula Greisen, who represents the plaintiffs, said Thursday, “the victims are coming to the court saying, ‘Please enforce the rule of law and stop the attack on the transgender community.’”

To read the full story, visit The Colorado Sun.