Colorado is sending more athletes to the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics than any other state

For years, Brendan and Stephanie Irving would haul their daughter Svea to halfpipe contests across the country to watch her older brother compete.

“Svea just loved skiing, and at all these events for Birk she would say ‘We should be out skiing,’” Brendan says. “Eventually she said, ‘Maybe I should be doing this too.’”

Last month Birk, 26, and Svea, 23, were named to the U.S. Ski Team’s Olympic halfpipe roster. The Milan Cortina Winter Games will be Birk’s second Olympics and Svea’s first.

The siblings have been skiing halfpipe together for more than a decade, traveling the world and honing acrobatic skills and style that make them contenders for Olympic medals.

To read the full story, visit The Colorado Sun.