You voted in the midterms - what happens to that vote?

What happens next? It’s complicated, because every state has its own slightly different process. But here’s an overview of how it is generally supposed to work, from the National Association of State Election Directors: After the ballots are cast and the polls close, ballots and electronic vote records are securely transferred to local elections’ offices. That’s where election officials count as many ballots on election night as possible. In Colorado, absentee or mail-in ballots begin to be processed 15 of days before Election Day. Most news organizations, including this station, rely on the Associated Press to call elections on election night based on those preliminary and unofficial vote counts.

After Election Day, election officials continue to count all eligible ballots, including provisional ballots, absentee or mail-in ballots, and ballots cast by military and overseas voters. This is called the official canvass of results.

For federal, statewide and state legislative elections — like these midterms — local election officials must certify their results to the state election office within 22 days following the election. Then, a Chief Election Official, usually the Secretary of State, reviews results from all local jurisdictions and certifies the results.

Certified results are final.

Usually that all happens relatively quickly, but this year, the process in many places may be slowed by recounts for close races, audits of the vote if the count is challenged, lawsuits charging fraud and, in some cases, run-off elections after the election is certified.

