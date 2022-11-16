The midterms aren’t over yet. The CO-3 race is still too close to call.

The 2022 midterm elections are wrapping up in Colorado, with a few exceptions. The race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District and one of the ballot measures, Proposition 125, were still undecided as of Tuesday.

In CO-3, incumbent Republica Lauren Boebert is ahead of Democrat Adam Frisch by 1,122 votes. The Associated Press reports 99% of votes have been tallied, but some still need to be counted. Those will reportedly be processed on Wednesday, Nov. 16, which is the deadline to count military and overseas ballots and fix signature issues or voter identification.

However, it’s likely the race won’t be called until the end of the week.

Such a close race in the third district has defied most expectations because the district was widely considered to be an easy Republican victory going into the election. Only a few House seats are still in play across the country, and the results of CO-3 could impact the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The election in the 8th Congressional District also got a lot of attention. Republicans hoped courting Latino voters in the district could help them win the newly formed U.S. House seat. But Latino voters overwhelmingly voted for Democrat Yadira Caraveo, and Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded the race.

Overall, Democrats largely succeed in the election by winning the secretary of state, a place in the U.S. Senate and governor’s seat. The party will now have a veto-proof majority in the state legislature.

Ballot Measures

Of the eleven ballot measures posed to voters, only one is still undecided. The results on Proposition 125 are leaning toward approval by a thin margin. If it passes, Proposition 125 would allow grocery stores to sell wine. Voters rejected two other alcohol-related ballot measures. One would have allowed for alcohol delivery and the other would have increased the number of retail liquor store licenses.

Proposition 122 and 123 passed by thin margins. Proposition 122 decriminalizes psilocybin, the psychoactive chemical in so-called magic mushrooms, and legalizes its use in some mental health treatments. It was passed with 54% approval.

Proposition 123 would dedicate existing tax revenue to affordable housing, and it passed with 52% approval. Proposition FF also passed, and it’ll create funding for free lunches at all Colorado public schools.