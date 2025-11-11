Purplish: Yes, yes, we just had an election, but it’s never too soon to talk about the midterms

Anti-hunger advocates and education groups did a victory dance election night, celebrating the passage of Props. MM and LL, two statewide ballot measures to increase funding for Colorado’s universal free school meal program.

CPR’s Jenny Brundin joins Purplish host Bente Birkeland to talk through what voters thought of these measures and what it means for the programs' future. They also dig into the results of school board races around the state.

Then, a pivot to look ahead at the 2026 midterms, and the big races on the horizon, including the fight for control of Congress and the candidates who hope to win the governor’s office. The Colorado Sun’s Jesse Paul, KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods and CPR’s Caitlyn Kim are on the podcast this week to preview what they're watching for on as the state gears up for a big election year.

Purplish is produced by listener-supported CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. This episode was edited by Megan Verlee and Rachel Estabrook, and sound designed and engineered by Shane Rumsey. Theme music is by Brad Turner.