Purplish: Will Colorado join the redistricting war?

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Bente Birkeland
Published November 21, 2025 at 9:11 AM MST
It’s a packed room at a joint Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions public hearing in Longmont on August 10, 2021.
Caitlyn Kim
/
CPR News
It’s a packed room at a joint Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions public hearing in Longmont on August 10, 2021.

In statehouses across the country, the political playing field is being redrawn, as states wade into the murky waters of midcycle redistricting.

President Donald Trump kicked off this effort, when he urged Republicans in Texas to draw new Congressional maps, years ahead of schedule. Then came Missouri and North Carolina, and earlier this month, California voters agreed to put aside their independently drawn map and give Democrats more seats.

Colorado — a blue state where Republicans hold as many Congressional seats as Democrats — is a tempting target as Democrats look to further offset Republican gains.

But not so fast.

CPR's Bente Birkeland and Caitlyn Kim dive into the guardrails Colorado voters put in place years ago to keep politics out of the state’s redistricting process — and why changes to the process could be slow and costly. They’re joined by NPR’s Larry Kaplow, who has been covering this issue on the national level.

Read and listen to our redistricting coverage:

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. This episode was edited by Megan Verlee , and sound designed and engineered by Shane Rumsey. Theme music is by Brad Turner. Big shout out to Rachel Estabrook, who has led the audio projects team this past year and is leaving CPR at the end of the month. Thanks for your leadership!
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
