Purplish: Will Colorado join the redistricting war?

In statehouses across the country, the political playing field is being redrawn, as states wade into the murky waters of midcycle redistricting.

President Donald Trump kicked off this effort, when he urged Republicans in Texas to draw new Congressional maps, years ahead of schedule. Then came Missouri and North Carolina, and earlier this month, California voters agreed to put aside their independently drawn map and give Democrats more seats.

Colorado — a blue state where Republicans hold as many Congressional seats as Democrats — is a tempting target as Democrats look to further offset Republican gains.

But not so fast.

CPR's Bente Birkeland and Caitlyn Kim dive into the guardrails Colorado voters put in place years ago to keep politics out of the state’s redistricting process — and why changes to the process could be slow and costly. They’re joined by NPR’s Larry Kaplow, who has been covering this issue on the national level.

Purplish's producer is Stephanie Wolf. This episode was edited by Megan Verlee , and sound designed and engineered by Shane Rumsey. Theme music is by Brad Turner.