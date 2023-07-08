© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News
Mountain West News Bureau
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

With wildland firefighter pay cliff just months out, thousands sign survey demanding action

Boise State Public Radio News | By Murphy Woodhouse
Published July 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM MDT
A crew of wildland firefighters in yellow uniforms walk in a straight line on a dry grass field toward forested hills from which smoke is descending.
Inciweb
A wildland fire hand crew hikes toward the Spring Creek Fire in Colorado.

In less than three months, federal wildland firefighters face a substantial pay cut – that is, unless Congress acts. With a recently-launched petition, firefighter advocates are raising pressure for action.

In 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided funding for temporary pay raises for those firefighters. But at the end of September, that money runs dry. There are several legislative options for making those raises permanent, but Riva Duncan, executive vice president of Grassroots Wildland Firefighters, said inaction could have serious consequences.

“On October 1, we're going to see a pretty big exodus of folks looking for other work that's out there,” she said.

Her group, which has been pushing to improve the working conditions of wildfire workers, started a petition last week calling on Congress to “pass a permanent pay solution.”

“We're hearing there's good support, but again, there hasn't been any action,” Duncan said. “And even if legislation passed tomorrow, implementation of anything is going to take time.”

As of last Monday afternoon, nearly 8,000 signatures had been added, according to an update from Duncan. Many shared their reasons for lending their name to the demand.

“Firefighters put their lives at risk every day to protect everyone,” one signatory wrote. “If they aren't there, what happens then?”

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Tags
Regional News Mountain West News BureauWildfire Prevention
Murphy Woodhouse
Related Content
Load More