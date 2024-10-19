© 2024
KUNC's The Colorado Dream: Ending the Hate State has arrived! Join us each Monday through Nov. 4 for a new episode.
Mountain West News Bureau
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Research shows that plants 'hold their breath' in smoky environments

By Caroline Long, Utah Public Radio
Published October 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Plumes of smoke rise from a fire in a forest. The smoke cloud is gigantic, stretching upward into the sky and obscuring most of the sky.
Josuha Pettit
/
St. George News
This fire photo shows wildfire burns near Kolob Terrace Road, Washington County, Utah, July 20, 2022.

Recent research from Colorado State University shows that plants “hold their breath” in smoky conditions.

“You know, people, we all run inside and close our windows, and we have somewhere we can go. And plants don't. They don't have the ability to run, so either they have to just deal with the smoke or find some other approach,” said Delphine Farmer, a professor of Chemistry at Colorado State University. She is studying how chemical compounds that plants emit can interact with the atmosphere.

“We were trying to understand how it is that plants emit those compounds by making measurements in a pine forest up in the Rocky Mountains here in Colorado. And the problem with doing measurements in Colorado these days is that if you're making measurements in the late summer or early fall, there can be a lot of wildfire events,” Farmer said.

On days that wildfire smoke engulfed their study site, Farmer said, her students noticed something strange.

“The plants, they just shut down. They stopped doing any photosynthesis, so they stopped taking up any CO2, they stopped putting out any oxygen. They just did not want to interact with the atmosphere,” Farmer said.

Farmer said other plant biologists have anecdotally reported seeing similar responses to wildfire smoke, but the phenomenon is understudied.

“It could be a plant physiological response to extreme pollution. Another hypothesis is that those smoke volatiles, all the compounds that come with smoke, kind of glue those little pores inside the leaf shut,” Farmer said.

Farmer and her students were specifically looking at Ponderosa pines, a dominant tree species in the western United States. Now, Farmer said, she is curious about how different types of plants, including crops, respond to wildfire smoke.

“I think that it’s certainly becoming more important as our climate is changing and as we're having more wildfire events, …we still need a lot more research,” Farmer said.

Copyright 2024 Utah Public Radio

