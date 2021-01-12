Colorado Edition: Working Through Change

Today on Colorado Edition: As state lawmakers return to the Capitol for the start of the 2021 session, we’ll explore how the pandemic, and last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol, will impact opening day. We’ll also get a preview of education-related bills lawmakers are expected to take up in the coming year. We’ll learn how large wildfires may impact water supplies. And finally, we check in with folks in Colorado’s restaurant industry to hear how the recently relaxed pandemic restrictions have affected business.

Our guests include: KUNC’s state capitol reporter Scott Franz; Chalkbeat Colorado’s Jason Gonzales; and KUNC reporter & producer Rae Solomon.

Today’s episode also features reporting from KUNC’s Colorado River Basin reporter Luke Runyon.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1) and Adam Rayes (@arayes17).

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

