© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Finding Home

yampa_valley_housing.jpg
Jackie Hai
/
KUNC

Today on Colorado Edition: Because of the pandemic, an annual survey of people experiencing homelessness has been called off. We get a closer look at what that means for advocates who rely on the data. We’ll also hear from former members of law enforcement about how they are approaching the issue of police violence. We dig into the recent trade of Rockies star player Nolan Arenado, and what it means for fans of the team. And we get a glimpse into life in the Yampa Valley from our My Colorado essay collection.

Our guests today include: Mark Kiszla, sports columnist for the Denver Post; and essayist and freelance writer Jennie Lay. This episode features reporting from KUNC’s Rae Solomon, and Madelyn Beck with the Mountain West News Bureau.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado EditionColorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • 800px-Steamboat_Springs_downtown.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: On The Rise In Routt County
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Routt County, we hear from their public health director about what’s leading to the increase in cases. We’ll also hear about the COVID-19 research that could be used in the future to help fight other diseases. Plus, we visit a Western town where some activists say police are getting things right, and we hear about a new museum here in the state that lets you get close with things that go bump in the night.
  • colorado river near kremmling
    News
    Colorado Edition: Vulnerable In So Many Ways
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    On today’s Colorado Edition: We look at the long, bumpy road to getting essential workers, such as those in grocery stores, factories and food production plants vaccinated against COVID-19. We explore data that shows Indigenous people in the Mountain West are much more likely than whites to be killed in encounters with police. We analyze current drought conditions in the Colorado River basin, and we’ll hear how the pandemic may be spurring school districts across the state to finally update their aging ventilation systems.
  • Mass COVID-19 vaccinations site at Coors Field
    Colorado Edition: Home Base
    Today on Colorado Edition: We get an update from the mass vaccine drive held over the weekend and look at how the model might be expanded to other parts of the state. We’ll also learn about the creative solutions local health officials are coming up with in rural communities in order to get around vaccine distribution bottlenecks. Plus, we’ll get an update on a program in Longmont that provides safe parking for people who live in their car, and we’ll hear the first part in a series on police violence across our region.
Load More