Colorado Edition: Finding Home

Today on Colorado Edition: Because of the pandemic, an annual survey of people experiencing homelessness has been called off. We get a closer look at what that means for advocates who rely on the data. We’ll also hear from former members of law enforcement about how they are approaching the issue of police violence. We dig into the recent trade of Rockies star player Nolan Arenado, and what it means for fans of the team. And we get a glimpse into life in the Yampa Valley from our My Colorado essay collection.

Our guests today include: Mark Kiszla, sports columnist for the Denver Post; and essayist and freelance writer Jennie Lay. This episode features reporting from KUNC’s Rae Solomon, and Madelyn Beck with the Mountain West News Bureau.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

