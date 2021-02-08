© 2021
Colorado Edition: A Fragile Underpinning

Today on Colorado Edition: At least two variants of COVID-19 have been discovered in Colorado, originating from the United Kingdom and South Africa respectively. We speak to the state’s leading disease expert about the variants and what it means for our state’s fight against the virus. We also learn about the regional origins of right-wing group federal officials says took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Plus, we get the latest on avalanche danger following the deadliest week for avalanche deaths in the U.S. in more than a century. We’ll also hear the story of one of Colorado’s most famous dinosaurs.

Today’s guests include: Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. And today’s show features reporting from: Madelyn Beck, a reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau; Jason Blevins, a reporter for the Colorado Sun; and KUNC’s Rae Solomon.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Adam Rayes (@arayes17), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

