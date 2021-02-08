Colorado Edition: A Fragile Underpinning

Today on Colorado Edition: At least two variants of COVID-19 have been discovered in Colorado, originating from the United Kingdom and South Africa respectively. We speak to the state’s leading disease expert about the variants and what it means for our state’s fight against the virus. We also learn about the regional origins of right-wing group federal officials says took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Plus, we get the latest on avalanche danger following the deadliest week for avalanche deaths in the U.S. in more than a century. We’ll also hear the story of one of Colorado’s most famous dinosaurs.

Today’s guests include: Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. And today’s show features reporting from: Madelyn Beck, a reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau; Jason Blevins, a reporter for the Colorado Sun; and KUNC’s Rae Solomon.

