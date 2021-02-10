Colorado Edition: Timing Is Everything

Today on Colorado Edition: We speak to a professor who is using the second impeachment of Donald Trump as a learning opportunity about American democracy. We’ll also hear about the successes and shortcomings of co-responder models in law enforcement, which entails sending mental health professionals on emergency calls along with police officers. Plus we’ll check in on the wolf reintroduction process, which Coloradans voted in favor of last November. And we hear about a new comedy club opening in Fort Collins.

Today’s guests include: Matthew Hitt, associate professor of political science at Colorado State University. And today’s show features reporting from: KUNC mental health reporter Leigh Paterson, KUNC state Capitol reporter Scott Franz, and KUNC arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick.

