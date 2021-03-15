Colorado Edition: Even When It's Frozen

Today on Colorado Edition: We look at how the recent snowstorm could impact the region’s snowpack and drought conditions around the state. Plus, we hear about a new bill moving through the legislature that would make it easier for cities to adopt ranked choice voting. We’ll also explore the ethical arguments for and against cloning animals to save them from extinction, and we’ll hear a review of Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland.

Today’s guests include: Thy Vo, a reporter covering politics and government with the Colorado Sun; and Brandon Keim, a freelance reporter specializing in animals, nature and science. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC’s Colorado River Basin reporter Luke Runyon. We also hear from KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz.

