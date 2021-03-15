© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Even When It's Frozen

image-from-ios-4.jpg
Alana Schreiber
/
KUNC
A Fort Collins woman saws off branches from a tree that broke during the snow storm over the weekend. Fort Collins received between 20 and 30 inches of snow during the storm.

Today on Colorado Edition: We look at how the recent snowstorm could impact the region’s snowpack and drought conditions around the state. Plus, we hear about a new bill moving through the legislature that would make it easier for cities to adopt ranked choice voting. We’ll also explore the ethical arguments for and against cloning animals to save them from extinction, and we’ll hear a review of Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland.

Today’s guests include: Thy Vo, a reporter covering politics and government with the Colorado Sun; and Brandon Keim, a freelance reporter specializing in animals, nature and science. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC’s Colorado River Basin reporter Luke Runyon. We also hear from KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Adam Rayes (@arayes17), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • soco skate.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: The Resilience Of Community
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We look at the declining rates of COVID-19 found in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Next, we learn about how Special Olympics Colorado is navigating the pandemic to provide safe events. Then, we talk to a Special Olympics athlete about what the community has meant to him over the years.
  • HighPark-06-11-12-FtC-Sunset1.jpeg
    News
    Colorado Edition: A Celebration Of Self-Love
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We learn what childhood immunization rates can and can't tell us about COVID-19 vaccine acceptance. We’ll also hear how Loveland is trying to spruce up its downtown, and we’ll explore a pop-up museum in Denver for Black girls. Plus, we get insight to the emerging profession of end-of-life doulas.
  • IMG_3964.JPG
    News
    Colorado Edition: This Land Was Made For You And Me
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we speak to Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse about his initiatives to protect public lands and grow the outdoor recreation economy. Then, we’ll learn about a new bill that would provide in-state tuition at higher education institutions for Indigenous people with historical connections to Colorado. Plus, we’ll discuss the impact of last year’s budget cuts to Colorado public colleges and universities, and the new cost-saving proposals on the table. And finally, we'll dive into upcoming negotiations over the management of the Colorado River.
Load More