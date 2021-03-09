© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: This Land Was Made For You And Me

The Theodore Roosevelt Dam controls the flow of Arizona's Salt River, one tributary of the sprawling southwestern watershed.

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we speak to Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse about his initiatives to protect public lands and grow the outdoor recreation economy. Then, we’ll learn about a new bill that would provide in-state tuition at higher education institutions for Indigenous people with historical connections to Colorado. Plus, we’ll discuss the impact of last year’s budget cuts to Colorado public colleges and universities, and the new cost-saving proposals on the table. And finally, we'll dive into upcoming negotiations over the management of the Colorado River.

Today’s guests include: Joe Neguse, Democratic lawmaker in the U.S. House of Representatives; Henry Sobanet, chief financial officer for the Colorado State University system; and Jason Gonzales, reporter at Chalkbeat Colorado. Today’s episode features reporting from KUNC’s Luke Runyon.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

