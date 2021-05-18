© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Birds Of Passage

Published May 18, 2021 at 5:02 PM MDT
cpw oriole banding pic.jpg
Michael Seraphin
/
Colorado Parks And Wildlife
A Bullock's oriole, caught so a tracking band could be applied. The band may help researchers track this bird's migration patterns. Birds are not harmed by having a band attached.

Today on Colorado Edition: Gov. Jared Polis has signed a $34 billion state budget, part of which fully restores funding cut from education in last year’s budget. We take a look at the new budget and where in education the money will go. We’ll also hear about the unease many are feeling as we slowly return to living life in-person, especially in the return to school. Then, we examine court delays caused by the pandemic and we learn more about peak bird migration, happening now in Colorado.

Today’s guests include: Erica Meltzer, bureau chief at Chalkbeat Colorado; and Kyle Horton, an assistant professor at Colorado State University, and principal investigator with CSU’s AeroEco Lab. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC mental health reporter Leigh Paterson; and Madelyn Beck, a reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Today’s episode of Colorado Edition was hosted by Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Colorado Edition
