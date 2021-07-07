© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Still Feeling The Impact

Published July 7, 2021 at 5:35 PM MDT
Luke Runyon
KUNC
Charred trees line the Poudre River in the Cameron Peak burn scar in the river's canyon west of Fort Collins.

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore the impact of the prolonged warming and drying trend across the Southwest that has left the nation's two largest reservoirs at record lows. We hear about a foreclosure auction for a large outdoor retail center that drew no bidders. Then, we learn about a new effort at the Denver Zoo to vaccinate many of its animals against COVID-19. And finally, we discuss how Colorado’s historic wildfires last year are impacting water quality in 2021.

Today’s guests include: Ken Amundson, managing editor at BizWest; and Jill Oropeza, water quality services manager for the City of Fort Collins. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick; and KUNC's Western Water reporter Luke Runyon.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Today’s episode of Colorado Edition was hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

