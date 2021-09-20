Unearthing The Hidden Stories Inside A Former Colorado Springs Tuberculosis Treatment Facility

In the 1800s, tuberculosis was a leading cause of death in the United States and around the world. Known as the “white death” or “consumption,” the disease had no vaccine or antibiotic. But, one treatment that was thought to be effective was relocating to parts of the country with drier air, higher elevation and sunny skies — making Colorado the perfect location for TB patients.

The influx of TB patients didn’t just mean a higher population of people suffering from the disease — it also drew more doctors to the state. This led to the creation of multiple treatment facilities and resort spas. Colorado’s role as the “World’s Sanatorium” actually helped to put the state on the map.

Darin Zaruba Early postcard of the gateway to the Union Printers Home in Colorado Springs.

One of those treatment facilities, the Union Printers Home in Colorado Springs, was once the world’s largest care facility for printers suffering from tuberculosis and “black lung.” The property, which first opened in 1892, was recently sold to an investment group, All Pro Capital, and five local families. But when renovation to turn the facility into a community-centered hub began, fascinating historical documents were quickly unearthed.