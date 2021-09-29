Colorado Edition: New Congressional Map; Legacy Of Nevada Sundown Towns; Wildfire Smoke In The Air

On Tuesday, Colorado’s independent redistricting commission approved a new congressional map , which includes a new eighth congressional district stretching from Greeley to the northern edge of Denver. KUNC’s Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz tells us how this new map seeks to represent an urbanizing and diversifying Colorado.

We also continue our series on Western sundown towns, communities that prohibited or discriminated against people of color and other minorities. Today, KUNR's Paul Boger tells us about the sundown laws that led to development of Indian colonies in Nevada and their lasting impacts.

When wildfire smoke goes up, air quality goes down. KUNC’s Michael de Yoanna tells us how wildfire activity, worsened by climate change, is impacting our air and causing problems for even healthy people.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny, Alana Schreiber and Rae Solomon. KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

