Colorado Edition: Vaccination rates in San Juan County; a November ballot proposal; concerns of community college faculty

With 99.9% of its eligible population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot, San Juan County in Colorado is one of the most vaccinated counties in the nation. But according to Kaiser Health News reporter Rae Ellen Bichell , the county is still taking measures to protect against the disease after some outbreaks over the summer.

November ballots will soon be in the mail, and voters will be faced with the question of whether to fund extra tutoring programs, mostly by raising the price of marijuana. KUNC’s Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz tells us how this initiative is meant to help students who lost time in the classroom during the pandemic.

While the community college system largely aims to make secondary education more affordable for students, some of the teachers, particularly part-time ones, are grappling with low pay and a lack of benefits, such as healthcare. Mark DuCharme , English composition teacher at Front Range Community College in Westminster, tells us about his experience and what kind of changes he hopes to see.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole ( @ErinOtoole1 ) and edited by Henry Zimmerman ( @kombuchacowboy ). Our production team includes Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ), Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ) and Rae Solomon ( @raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes , Spotify , Google Play , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.



Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!