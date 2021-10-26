© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Entertainment is back in Northern Colorado, but so are mask mandates

Published October 26, 2021 at 1:54 PM MDT
David-Rodriguez_09.24.2021_036.jpg
Melissa Leavenworth
/
Colorado comedian and owner of The Comedy Fort performs at the venue on Sept. 24, 2021.

Live music and entertainment have roared back to life in Northern Colorado after many venues were forced to close for months due to the pandemic. Most venues have extensive COVID-19 safety precautions in place, including requirements for face masks and proof of vaccination or a negative test.

To get a better idea of how venues are faring and what their future might hold, we talked with two folks who work in live entertainment in Fort Collins: Dylan Williams, production manager at The Comedy Fort in Fort Collins, and Dalton Latham, general manager at the Aggie Theater in Fort Collins.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado EditionCOVID-19CoronavirusMasks
Stay Connected
Tess Novotny
As a producer for Colorado Edition, I pitch segment ideas, pre-interview guests, craft scripts and cut audio. I also write tweets, build web posts and occasionally host.
See stories by Tess Novotny
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole