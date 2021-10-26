Entertainment is back in Northern Colorado, but so are mask mandates
Live music and entertainment have roared back to life in Northern Colorado after many venues were forced to close for months due to the pandemic. Most venues have extensive COVID-19 safety precautions in place, including requirements for face masks and proof of vaccination or a negative test.
To get a better idea of how venues are faring and what their future might hold, we talked with two folks who work in live entertainment in Fort Collins: Dylan Williams, production manager at The Comedy Fort in Fort Collins, and Dalton Latham, general manager at the Aggie Theater in Fort Collins.