Dispatch from Northern Colorado doctors as COVID-19 cases and emergency room visits climb

Published October 28, 2021 at 4:48 PM MDT
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers in Northern Colorado are now as high as they were last December, and continuing to increase. Hospitals are also seeing an increase in non-COVID-related emergency visits from individuals with underlying and mental health conditions. This is leading health officials to sound alarms about overcrowded ICUs.

For an update on conditions in local hospitals, Colorado Edition spoke with Dr. Diana Breyer, a critical care physician, pulmonologist and chief quality officer at UC Health, and Dr. Marsha Hamner, the regional medical director for Northern Colorado Hospitalists with Banner Health.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
