Greeley exhibit highlights how voter education empowers democracy

Published November 1, 2021 at 2:42 PM MDT
1 of 5  — Photo Gallery
Several items, including a Susan B. Anthony doll, celebrating women's suffrage on display at the Greeley History Museum.
Erin O'Toole / KUNC
2 of 5  — Photo Gallery
An interactive exhibit item at the Greeley History Museum asks if voting should be mandatory.
Erin O'Toole / KUNC
3 of 5  — Photo Gallery
A mannequin dressed as a suffragist preparing to cast a ballot, alongside a 1901 ballot box.
Erin O'Toole / KUNC
4 of 5  — Photo Gallery
A tea towel celebrating women's suffrage at the Greeley History Museum.
Erin O'Toole / KUNC
5 of 5  — Photo Gallery
A ball cap celebrating when men were encouraged to join the League of Women Voters, on display at the Greeley History Museum.
Erin O'Toole / KUNC

A new exhibit at the Greeley History Museum puts the spotlight on the importance of voting to create lasting change in society. The idea for the exhibit, titled “Empowering Voters, Defending Democracy: League of Women Voters of Greeley-Weld County” stemmed from last year’s celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which officially granted women the vote — although in Colorado, women had fought for, and won, voting rights more than two decades earlier.

This exhibit was created in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Greeley-Weld County, and highlights the organization’s work and impact on the local community. Colorado Edition got a quick tour from Holly Berg, curator of exhibits for the City of Greeley Museums.

The collection will be on display at the Greeley History Museum through April 16, 2022.

Colorado History, Greeley, Women's Rights, Voting
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
Colorado Edition
KUNC's Colorado Edition is a daily look at the stories, news, people and issues important to you. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
