Greeley exhibit highlights how voter education empowers democracy

A new exhibit at the Greeley History Museum puts the spotlight on the importance of voting to create lasting change in society. The idea for the exhibit, titled “Empowering Voters, Defending Democracy: League of Women Voters of Greeley-Weld County” stemmed from last year’s celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which officially granted women the vote — although in Colorado, women had fought for, and won, voting rights more than two decades earlier.

This exhibit was created in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Greeley-Weld County, and highlights the organization’s work and impact on the local community. Colorado Edition got a quick tour from Holly Berg, curator of exhibits for the City of Greeley Museums.

The collection will be on display at the Greeley History Museum through April 16, 2022.