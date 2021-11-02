The Denver Art Museum’s Martin Building got a facelift, and its galleries got more diverse

Last month, the Denver Art Museum re-opened part of its campus that has been in the works for years: The Martin Building. It was originally opened in 1971, and was designed by Italian architect Gio Ponti. The expansion project cost around $150 million.

Beyond a facade facelift, the museum says curation has also been reimagined — with a commitment to inclusion in the Martin Building galleries. For more on the project, we spoke with Andrea Fulton, chief strategy officer and deputy director for the Denver Art Museum.