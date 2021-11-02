© 2021
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

The Denver Art Museum’s Martin Building got a facelift, and its galleries got more diverse

Published November 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM MDT
A photo shows the entirety of the Denver Art Museum's Martin Building, and a portion of the surrounding campus on a sunny day.
James Florio Photography
/
Courtesy of Denver Art Museum
The Denver Art Museum's Martin Building was originally opened in 1971 and is Italian architect Gio Ponti's only completed building in North America.

Last month, the Denver Art Museum re-opened part of its campus that has been in the works for years: The Martin Building. It was originally opened in 1971, and was designed by Italian architect Gio Ponti. The expansion project cost around $150 million.

Beyond a facade facelift, the museum says curation has also been reimagined — with a commitment to inclusion in the Martin Building galleries. For more on the project, we spoke with Andrea Fulton, chief strategy officer and deputy director for the Denver Art Museum.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
Henry Zimmerman
I host and produce KUNC’s in-depth, regional newsmagazine Colorado Edition, which has me searching across our state for peculiar and impactful stories to bring to listeners, always with a focus on empowering the people who hear our show and speaking through them to our guests. I am also a big nerd about field recording and audio editing, my dedication to which I hope serves our listeners who care about audio as much as I do.
