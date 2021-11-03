Climate action, feminist thought: a chat with poet Camille Dungy

Earlier this week, global leaders met in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference – also known as the COP26 conference. The U.S. is one of 200 participating countries committing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate global warming and stave off the worst effects of climate change.

At the same time, many residents of Boulder are engaging in their own climate conversations. The program One Book One Boulder invites the entire city to read and discuss the same book. This year, All We Can Save , an anthology of writings about the intersection of climate action and feminist thought, is the book of choice.

The Boulder event wraps up on Thursday evening with a live, virtual author talk with the book’s editors. You can learn more about that event at the Boulder Library website .