© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2021 COLORADO ELECTION LIVE RESULTS »
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Climate action, feminist thought: a chat with poet Camille Dungy

Published November 3, 2021 at 2:27 PM MDT
Camille Dungy by Beowulf Sheehan
Beowulf Sheehan
/
Courtesy Camille Dungy
Poet and writer Camille Dungy, photographed in New York on May 30, 2019.

Earlier this week, global leaders met in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference – also known as the COP26 conference. The U.S. is one of 200 participating countries committing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate global warming and stave off the worst effects of climate change.

At the same time, many residents of Boulder are engaging in their own climate conversations. The program One Book One Boulder invites the entire city to read and discuss the same book. This year, All We Can Save, an anthology of writings about the intersection of climate action and feminist thought, is the book of choice.

The Boulder event wraps up on Thursday evening with a live, virtual author talk with the book’s editors. You can learn more about that event at the Boulder Library website.

Before that event wraps up, we chat with one of the contributors to All We Can Save, Camille Dungy. She’s a poet and writer, and a professor at Colorado State University. Camille joined Colorado Edition to talk about how the power of literature intersects with climate action.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado EditionAuthor InterviewsPoets & PoetryClimate Change
Stay Connected
Rae Solomon
As newscast reporter I keep Northern Coloradans up to date on all the things they need to know NOW. Whatever’s floating through the zeitgeist at the moment, I’m on it.
See stories by Rae Solomon
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole