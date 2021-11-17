© 2021
Air quality is improving across most of the US, but the Mountain West is falling behind

Published November 17, 2021 at 2:40 PM MST
smoggy denver.jpg
Rick Kimpel
/
CC BY-SA 2.0

Many cities across the U.S. have had success lowering harmful ground-level ozone in recent years, but the exception to that trend is in the American West. Just last summer, the Front Range —and Denver in particular — recorded some of the worst air quality levels on the entire planet.

READ MORE: Western Boom Cities See Spike in Harmful Ozone

Colorado Edition spoke to environment reporter with Kaiser Health News, Jim Robbins, who helped explain this trend.

Related Content
  • Natural Gas Colorado
    Environment
    Small gas producers are a big methane problem in Colorado. What are air quality regulators missing?
    Rae Solomon
    ,
    Environmentalists say that some of the largest methane polluters in the state are benefiting from a sleight of hand built into a deeply flawed emissions reporting system. They say those large-scale polluters might not be who you expect, pointing to a little-known natural gas producer called Terra Energy Partners. According to federal greenhouse gas emissions data, this small, privately owned company – headquartered in Texas, but operating exclusively on Colorado’s Western Slope - was the fourth largest source of methane emissions from the oil and gas industry in the entire United States in 2019.
  • cameron_peak_fire_SW_20200813.jpg
    Health
    Dangerous air due to wildfires has risen across Colorado in the last five years
    Michael de Yoanna
    ,
    Massive wildfires across the West have worsened the air in Colorado, contributing to roughly double the number of days residents are exposed to dangerous fine particulate matter known as PM 2.5 versus a decade ago. Researchers say the air can be hazardous even if you don't see or smell smoke.
