Air quality is improving across most of the US, but the Mountain West is falling behind
Many cities across the U.S. have had success lowering harmful ground-level ozone in recent years, but the exception to that trend is in the American West. Just last summer, the Front Range —and Denver in particular — recorded some of the worst air quality levels on the entire planet.
Colorado Edition spoke to environment reporter with Kaiser Health News, Jim Robbins, who helped explain this trend.