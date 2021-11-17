Federal wildlife officials downlist native fish species in Colorado River from endangered to threatened

On Wednesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials downlisted the humpback chub, a fish found only in the Colorado River Basin, from endangered status to threatened. The move comes after decades of protection and conservation efforts, which have slowly brought the species back from the brink of extinction.

For more on the gradual recovery of the humpback chub and what it tells us about the overall health of the Colorado River, Colorado Edition spoke with KUNC’s Alex Hager, who covers the Colorado River Basin.