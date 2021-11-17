© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Federal wildlife officials downlist native fish species in Colorado River from endangered to threatened

Published November 17, 2021 at 2:18 PM MST
On Wednesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials downlisted the humpback chub, a fish found only in the Colorado River Basin, from endangered status to threatened. The move comes after decades of protection and conservation efforts, which have slowly brought the species back from the brink of extinction.

For more on the gradual recovery of the humpback chub and what it tells us about the overall health of the Colorado River, Colorado Edition spoke with KUNC’s Alex Hager, who covers the Colorado River Basin.

KUNC's Colorado EditionAnimals/WildlifeColorado RiverFish
Alex Hager
Alex is KUNC's reporter covering the Colorado River Basin. He spent two years at Aspen Public Radio, mainly reporting on the resort economy, the environment and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, he covered the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery for KDLG in Dillingham, Alaska.
Henry Zimmerman
I host and produce KUNC’s in-depth, regional newsmagazine Colorado Edition, which has me searching across our state for peculiar and impactful stories to bring to listeners, always with a focus on empowering the people who hear our show and speaking through them to our guests. I am also a big nerd about field recording and audio editing, my dedication to which I hope serves our listeners who care about audio as much as I do.
