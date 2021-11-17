© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Wildlife officials push for more migration pathways for Colorado's big game populations

Published November 17, 2021 at 2:35 PM MST
Back in September, Colorado state officials released policy recommendations to provide more migration routes for the state’s declining big game populations while preserving as much land as possible.

The Big Game Migration and Wildlife Connectivity Policy Report offers recommendations for improving animal habitats and building migration routes for species like elk, moose and deer.

Michelle Cowardin, wildlife movement coordinator for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, joined Colorado Edition to discuss why more migration routes are needed.

