Colorado Edition: Drought metrics, saving a historic synagogue, green technology

As climate change threatens to further shrink water supplies in the Colorado River Basin, droughts appear inevitable. But what makes a drought a drought? KUNC’s Alex Hager spoke with scientists Brad Udall and Connie Woodhouse who tell us about the metrics that define dryness and warn about where these numbers might lead.

In 2016, after 127 years of continuous operation, Temple Aaron in Trinidad, Colorado went up for sale. That is until both members of Colorado’s Jewish communities and non-Jewish residents of Trinidad came together to try and save the historic building. This week, as people around the world celebrate the miracle of Hanukkah, KUNC’s Alana Schreiber tells us about the miracle at Temple Aaron.

President Joe Biden’s "Build Back Better" agenda includes a $3.5 trillion spending plan that prioritizes climate action. But at the University of Colorado Boulder, a new research center is already building on that momentum with the Building Energy Smart Technology (BEST) Center . We talk with Moncef Krarti, professor of engineering at CU Boulder and director of BEST Center, and Kyri Baker, assistant professor of architectural engineering, about the emerging field of green technology.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole and edited by Henry Zimmerman.

