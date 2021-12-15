Colorado Edition: Warm start to winter; shrinking Western water supply; respiratory therapist’s pandemic reflections

The lifeblood of the West comes in the form of small, white snowflakes that feed the region’s water supply. KUNC’s Robyn Vincent tells us how a slow start to the winter season is intensifying concerns about the future.

One dry year after another is having widespread impacts, including shrinking the water supply for people around the West, from Wyoming to Mexico. That’s forcing discussions about who gets to use how much water. Right now, those discussions are happening at the annual meeting of the Colorado River Water Users Association in Las Vegas. KUNC’s Alex Hager gives us an update from the conference.

This week marks the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccines becoming available in Colorado. Last year, frontline healthcare workers became the first group of people to be vaccinated against the virus. One of those workers is Marilyn Schaefer, director of respiratory therapy for UCHealth’s North Region. She joined us to talk about the year of vaccination, and the role respiratory therapists have played in fighting the pandemic.

