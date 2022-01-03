© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNC's signal at 99.7 in Eagle is temporarily off the air. Please visit our Listen page for alternative listening options. »
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Extreme climate conditions, drought set the stage for winter wildfires

Published January 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM MST
Colorado Wildfires
David Zalubowski/AP
/
AP
Broomfield Police direct motorists during an evacuation as a wildfire burns near a shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colorado.

The Marshall Fire that erupted in Boulder County on Thursday, Dec. 30 quickly became the most destructive in state history. The fire consumed more than 6,000 acres, and forced more than 30,000 people to flee their homes. Officials estimate nearly 1,000 structures have been destroyed.

It was a rare occurrence for December in Colorado, but many experts say similar events will become more common, fueled by extreme climate conditions. We talked with Russ Schumacher, Colorado’s state climatologist and director of the Colorado Climate Center at Colorado State University, about how those conditions set the stage for fire.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado EditionBoulder County FiresClimate ChangeDroughtMarshall FireWildfires
Stay Connected
Tess Novotny
As a producer for Colorado Edition, I pitch segment ideas, pre-interview guests, craft scripts and cut audio. I also write tweets, build web posts and occasionally host.
See stories by Tess Novotny
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole