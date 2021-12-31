Boulder County Fires

-
Officials call it a miracle that there've been no reports of deaths in the blazes, which destroyed at least 500 homes — and perhaps twice that number. In some cases families had just minutes to flee.
The Marshall Fire and Middle Fork Fire, which have forced the evacuations of tens of thousands residents, are considered the most destructive wildfires in Colorado history.
The town of Superior and city of Louisville are still under mandatory evacuation orders Friday afternoon due to the Marshall Fire near Boulder. Snow is falling on the burn area, and officials do not expect the blaze to cause further substantial damage to structures.