KUNC's Colorado Edition

Facebook group aims to connect people who lost homes in Marshall Fire with available housing

Published January 5, 2022 at 5:44 PM MST
Thousands of people who have been displaced from their homes by the Marshall Fire are now faced with the daunting task of finding a place to live. That search would be difficult under the best of circumstances, but right now, available housing along the Front Range happens to be in very short supply.

On Friday afternoon, just a day after the devastating wildfire erupted, two realtors realized a way they could help bridge the gap between those who needed a place to stay and people who had an available home. Shannon Schliep and Amanda Divito Parle started the Marshall Fire Housing Needs and Availability Facebook group, which currently has around 2,500 members. We talk with them about their work to help survivors of the Boulder County fires.

Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
