Community resources and ways to help after the Boulder County fires

KUNC | By Erin O'Toole,
Jackie Hai
Published December 31, 2021 at 5:40 PM MST
marshall-fire-broomfield-pd-20211231.jpg
Broomfield Police Department
/
Smoke rises from Superior, Colorado, the morning of Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 as seen from Hwy 128 in Broomfield.

Communities have begun the recovery process in the wake of the devastating fires in Boulder County. Here is a list of resources to receive aid or help those impacted by the Marshall and Middle Fork fires.

Volunteering
Individuals interested in volunteering should sign up through the Colorado Responds website. In a media briefing Friday morning, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle asked people wishing to help not to self-deploy to the affected areas.

Cash donations

Housing
If you have housing available for displaced residents, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management recommends signing up as a host through the Airbnb Open Homes program.

Items and services
Boulder OEM is directing people to fill out this form to offer donations of goods and services.

Mental health
Community Foundation Boulder County recommends reaching out to the following organizations for mental health support:

Mutual aid
KGNU Community Radio has set up a Facebook group for "Boulder County community members to connect, share resources, and support each other during this challenging time."

Pets and animals

We will update this list as more information becomes available.

