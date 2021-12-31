Community resources and ways to help after the Boulder County fires
Communities have begun the recovery process in the wake of the devastating fires in Boulder County. Here is a list of resources to receive aid or help those impacted by the Marshall and Middle Fork fires.
Volunteering
Individuals interested in volunteering should sign up through the Colorado Responds website. In a media briefing Friday morning, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle asked people wishing to help not to self-deploy to the affected areas.
Cash donations
- Community Foundation Boulder County Wildfire Fund
- Sister Carmen Community Center
- Boulder Valley School District Critical Needs Fund
- American Red Cross of Colorado
Housing
If you have housing available for displaced residents, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management recommends signing up as a host through the Airbnb Open Homes program.
Items and services
Boulder OEM is directing people to fill out this form to offer donations of goods and services.
Mental health
Community Foundation Boulder County recommends reaching out to the following organizations for mental health support:
- JFS Boulder County Crisis Counseling
- Colorado Crisis Services: Call 1-844-493-8255 or text "TALK" to 38255
- Mental Health Partners: Call 303-443-8500
Mutual aid
KGNU Community Radio has set up a Facebook group for "Boulder County community members to connect, share resources, and support each other during this challenging time."
Pets and animals
- Animal Rescue Requests: Boulder OEM / Boulder County Fire Rescue
- Boulder Humane Society: Report lost or found pets / List of found pets
- Colorado Pet Pantry: Request emergency pet food / Make a donation
- Lost and found pets Facebook group
- Horse relocation Facebook group
We will update this list as more information becomes available.