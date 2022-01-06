© 2022
Superior mayor one week after Marshall Fire: 'It’s just complete devastation'

Published January 6, 2022 at 4:06 PM MST
Colorado Wildfires
Snow covers the burned remains of a shopping center on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Superior, Colorado after wildfires ravaged the area.

It has been one week today since the Marshall Fire ignited in Boulder County, ripping through more than 6,000 acres and destroying around 1,000 homes and other structures.

Residents and public officials of impacted towns Louisville and Superior are reeling, but starting to talk about what recovery will look like. One of those officials is Clint Folsom, mayor of Superior. He joins us to talk about what the last week has been like for Superior, and how residents are processing.

