Breaking down FEMA's aid for Marshall Fire survivors in Boulder County

Published January 27, 2022 at 4:21 PM MST
Interior of a building with people seated in folding chairs or at tables. One person standing with their back to the camera is wearing a jacket that says FEMA.
Leigh Paterson
/
KUNC
The Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center opened on Jan. 3, 2022 in Lafayette, Colorado to connect residents impacted by the Marshall Fire with resources and services.

In a press conference earlier this week, Gov. Jared Polis shared details on the state and federal response to the Marshall Fire. Federal agencies have provided more than $51 million in grants and loans so far, including from the Small Business Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has so far approved more than $820,000 in individual assistance.

We spoke with Rossyveth Rey, the media relations specialist for FEMA, for an update on how they are helping Marshall Fire survivors.

