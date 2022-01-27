Breaking down FEMA's aid for Marshall Fire survivors in Boulder County

In a press conference earlier this week, Gov. Jared Polis shared details on the state and federal response to the Marshall Fire. Federal agencies have provided more than $51 million in grants and loans so far, including from the Small Business Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has so far approved more than $820,000 in individual assistance.

We spoke with Rossyveth Rey, the media relations specialist for FEMA, for an update on how they are helping Marshall Fire survivors.