Harp In Worship conference brings dozens of harpists to Fort Collins

KUNC | By Emma VandenEinde
Published July 12, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
There's two rows of wooden harps, varying in height and color. Some are dark brown or black with light brown undertones. Some have ornate, golden designs etched in the top bend, while others are more triangular. A woman in a pink dress stands in front of the two rows in front of a music stand, conducting. Behind the harps are mostly older women, playing the harps. They're in a small, beige practice room.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Harpists practice worship songs and hymns at First United Methodist Church on July 10th, 2025, in Fort Collins, Colo. Dozens of harpists will connect and play songs of praise in Fort Collins this weekend at the Harp In Worship conference.

In a small practice room just outside the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church sits 15 harps in a semicircle. Some harps stand tall with ornate, golden accents. Others show the natural knots of the dark brown wood.

A woman with brown hair in a bun, wearing a fuchsia shirt and a light blue lanyard, is seated in front of a music stand, asking a question to a conductor not in the photo. Next to her is a large, golden brown wooden harp with white, black and red strings. Behind the harp is another woman in a white shirt with blue polka dots. To the left of the fuchsia shirt woman is another wooden harp.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Elizabeth Asmus has been playing the harp "longer than (she'd) like to admit." She has been a member of the New York Harp Ensemble and has toured in Europe and the United States.

Elizabeth Asmus, who has played the harp for around 40 years, warms up on her semi-grand harp. She said the harp is a “bewitching” instrument, unlike any other.

“When you pull it back and play, the harp is vibrating, and it vibrates through you, too,” she said. “There's something about it.”

She’s one of a couple dozen harpists that are coming together to play songs of praise in Fort Collins this weekend as part of the Harp In Worship conference. It started in 2008 as a way to offer workshops and connect with those who use the harp in church ministry.

“We're not here to see who's the best,” Harp In Worship chairperson Bonnie Mohr said. “We're here to celebrate the gifts that God has given us and to use those wherever he may call us to use them.”

A woman with white hair, glasses, and a flower-patterned dress looks down and laughs. She's standing next to another woman with brown hair in a ponytail, a navy blue shirt, and beige pants. That woman is laughing, too. They're facing each other. In front of them is a short, dark brown harp, and behind them are a few tall, golden harps with ornate patterns. There's a few other women in the background looking on.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Naomi Loschen (left) and Elaine Litster (right) say hello and laugh together before starting rehearsal at the Harp in Worship conference. Organizers say this event helps create a strong sense of camaraderie and friendship.

The conference has workshops on how to write music, improvisation and more. In the evenings, harpists perform a variety of songs, from hymns to modern-day worship music.

Asmus came from the East Coast to participate, but others are coming from all over the world – including France and Switzerland.

A young girl with brown hair in a ponytail and a violet-colored shirt has her hands on the strings of a golden harp. She's looking down at her music, which is not shown in the photo.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Fifteen-year-old Aria Maston from Fort Collins is one of the youngest participants at the conference. Some other attendees have been playing the harp for several decades.

“It’s all in honor of God,” Asmus said. “It's an experience that's beyond words, I can't find the words. I hope it’s a giving – offering is maybe the better word for it.”

It’s not often that several harps are in the same room at once. Most harpists play by themselves, and rarely do they get to play with other harps. This room had six decades of musicians playing together, all with unique harps and skill levels. It’s a different kind of synergy.

“It is like the difference between a droplet of water and an ocean of sound,” Heidi Hernandez, a Phoenix-based harp teacher and composer, said. “You just get this like whoosh of music.”

To these musicians, the harp has a weighty, spiritual significance. It’s the first instrument mentioned in the Bible, and it comes up several times after that. Hernandez believes there’s a special anointing on the harp.

A few musicians sit next to their golden and brown harps on a lit stage. To the left of them is a musician with a black, electric harp. Behind them is a large pipe organ with dozens of silver pipes lining the wall. Above that is a geometric, pink and purple stained glass pattern. To the left of the pipe organ is a screen, and to the right is a pulpit with a green triangular cloth draped across it. In front of the stage are several wooden pews.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Another small ensemble gets teaching from a musician with an electric harp inside the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church. This is where the concerts will be held on Friday and Saturday night, and on Sunday morning for worship.

“In Psalms, it says over and over, ‘Praise the Lord with the harp, make music to the Lord with the harp,’” Hernandez said. “So why is harps so important to worship? I would have to say, because God wants it to be, because He chose that.”

There's three harps in a line. One is dark brown and has simple bezels to it. The middle hard has wavy lings and designs. The top looks like a goblet. It is a shining gold color. The last one is a light pine wood with gold accents on the bezels.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Each harp varies in size, shape and color in the practice room. May have unique, hand-etched designs on top.

Hernandez is one of the guest speakers and performers at the conference. She’s playing a seven-part piece she wrote called Prism, which focuses on how different parts of nature reflect the attributes of God.

“(One part,) Ocean, is just huge and vast,” she said. “And I always think of that as His love, which is just, you look out on the ocean, you can't see the end of it anywhere. It's so beautiful.”

Mohr hopes that when people attend the concerts, more people will see what the harp has to offer.

“It's a fun instrument,” she said. “It's not just the instrument that sits in the back of the orchestra and does the glissando and things like that. There's so much more that the harp can do.”

The harpists will have concerts Friday and Saturday evening, as well as Sunday morning worship. They are open to the public, but they are taking free will donations at the door.
News MusicReligionChristiansUnited Methodist ChurchFort Collins
Emma VandenEinde
I'm the General Assignment Reporter and Back-Up Host for KUNC, here to keep you up-to-date on news in Northern Colorado — whether I'm out in the field or sitting in the host chair. From city climate policies, to businesses closing, to the creativity of Indigenous people, I'll research what is happening in your backyard and share those stories with you as you go about your day.
