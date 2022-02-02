Colorado Edition: Superior family check-in; Marshall Fire survivors navigate insurance policies; legacy of Barney Ford

Back in January, we spoke with Marshall Fire survivor Stephen Boatright. He, his wife, three children, dog, cat and hamsters all evacuated from their home in the Sagamore subdivision of Superior on Dec. 30. We’re checking back in with Boatright to hear what recovery is looking like a month later.

Boulder County residents who lost everything in the Marshall Fire are now dealing with the complicated aftermath of putting their lives back together. This includes filing insurance claims, and sometimes having to send in detailed inventories of belongings that were lost in the blaze — a task that is not always easy to do. KUNC’s Leigh Paterson has more.

On Tuesday morning, Gov. Jared Polis proclaimed Feb. 1 as Barney Ford Day. Democratic Rep. Leslie Herod sponsored a bipartisan bill to recognize Ford, which lawmakers adopted yesterday. Mr. Ford escaped slavery at the age of 26 and came to Colorado back when it was still a territory. He helped others escape slavery using the Underground Railroad, and became a highly respected businessman who lobbied that Colorado not become a state until African Americans received the right to vote. In June, Alana Schreiber dug into Mr. Ford’s life and legacy for Colorado Edition. We listen back to that story today.

