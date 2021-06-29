Colorado Edition: To Live In A Name

Today on Colorado Edition: We hear about a recently passed bill that will do away with most court fees and costs in the state’s juvenile court system. We also explore the work of the state board tasked with reviewing requests to change geographic place names. Plus, we get the latest on two ongoing investigations into the decision to move U.S. Space Command headquarters to Alabama from Colorado, and we hear a review of the Macedonian film God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya.

Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC reporter Rae Solomon; and KUNC military and investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna. We also speak with Ann Roan, a Boulder-based criminal defense attorney. And we hear a film review from KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz.

