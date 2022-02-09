© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Teachers from Granby and Denver weigh in on COVID stress in schools

Published February 9, 2022 at 4:50 PM MST
Ivory Jarman class
Photo courtesy of Ivory Jarman
/
Samuels Elementary School kindergarten teacher Ivory Jarman (back left) stands with her students on the playground.

Since students returned to classrooms in early January, there have been lots of changes to COVID policies in Colorado schools. Some districts have adjusted or dropped their mask requirements as more counties have done so. And with changes to rules around COVID testing, quarantines and sick time, it can be challenging for parents, teachers and staff to keep up with the latest.

Ivory Jarman is an English language education kindergarten teacher at Samuels Elementary in Denver. CarrieAnn Mathis is a career and technical education teacher at Middle Park High School in Granby. They join us to talk about what COVID protocols are looking like in their schools.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado Edition CoronavirusCOVID-19K-12 Education
Stay Connected
Tess Novotny
As a producer for Colorado Edition, I pitch segment ideas, pre-interview guests, craft scripts and cut audio. I also write tweets, build web posts and occasionally host.
See stories by Tess Novotny
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole