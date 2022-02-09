Teachers from Granby and Denver weigh in on COVID stress in schools

Since students returned to classrooms in early January, there have been lots of changes to COVID policies in Colorado schools. Some districts have adjusted or dropped their mask requirements as more counties have done so. And with changes to rules around COVID testing, quarantines and sick time, it can be challenging for parents, teachers and staff to keep up with the latest.

Ivory Jarman is an English language education kindergarten teacher at Samuels Elementary in Denver. CarrieAnn Mathis is a career and technical education teacher at Middle Park High School in Granby. They join us to talk about what COVID protocols are looking like in their schools.