Colorado Edition: Lulu Garcia-Navarro on politics, polarization and local journalism

Published March 2, 2022 at 2:46 PM MST
Lulu screengrab 2 2-16-22.PNG
Erin O'Toole
/
New York Times Opinion host Lulu Garcia-Navarro at the 2022 Colorado State University International Symposium on Feb. 16 on Zoom.

Colorado State University held its annual International Symposium last month. As part of that, Colorado Edition’s Erin O’Toole moderated a keynote discussion on politics, polarization and the state of journalism, here and abroad, with former NPR journalist and Weekend Edition Sunday host Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

Garcia-Navarro is now with New York Times Opinion, where she’s launching a new audio project very soon. Today, we listen to excerpts from that discussion, which was recorded on Feb. 16.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and edited by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny). Web was edited by digital operations manager Ashley Jefcoat.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.
 
Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
