Colorado Edition: NCAR fire update; police settlements in Northern Colorado

First up, an update on the NCAR Fire. About 150 firefighters have been working to contain

the fire , which erupted Saturday in the foothills of Boulder County and prompted the evacuation of nearly 20,000 people. The fire hasn't led to injuries or damage to structures. All evacuation orders were lifted Sunday, although hiking trails in the area remain closed. Incident commander Brian Oliver said in a press briefing Tuesday that they expect it will smolder for weeks.

The focus of today's episode: payouts and settlements for allegations of police misconduct. People in Northern Colorado have agreed to drop allegations that police mistreated them and settle for cash payouts. It’s happened more than 200 times in the past decade, for allegations ranging from false arrest to wrongful death. And while some cases receive significant publicity, others slip under the radar. In the first of a two-part series, KUNC investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna uncovered hundreds of settlements -- and an ongoing pattern where allegations of police misconduct disappear in exchange for cash payouts.

Colorado Edition is hosted and produced by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1). The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling.

