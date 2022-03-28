© 2022
Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: NCAR fire update; police settlements in Northern Colorado

Published March 28, 2022
A photo of the NCAR Fire shared by the Boulder Police Department on March 26, 2022.

First up, an update on the NCAR Fire. About 150 firefighters have been working to contain

News
NCAR Fire: All evacuation orders lifted as firefighters increase containment to 35% Sunday
Leigh Paterson
,

the fire, which erupted Saturday in the foothills of Boulder County and prompted the evacuation of nearly 20,000 people. The fire hasn't led to injuries or damage to structures. All evacuation orders were lifted Sunday, although hiking trails in the area remain closed. Incident commander Brian Oliver said in a press briefing Tuesday that they expect it will smolder for weeks.

The focus of today's episode: payouts and settlements for allegations of police misconduct. People in Northern Colorado have agreed to drop allegations that police mistreated them and settle for cash payouts. It’s happened more than 200 times in the past decade, for allegations ranging from false arrest to wrongful death. And while some cases receive significant publicity, others slip under the radar. In the first of a two-part series, KUNC investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna uncovered hundreds of settlements -- and an ongoing pattern where allegations of police misconduct disappear in exchange for cash payouts.

News
Wrongful deaths to false arrests: Northern Colorado cities pay cash to end allegations against police
Michael de Yoanna
,

